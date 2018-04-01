Zlatan hits match-winning brace on LA Galaxy debut

You just knew this was going to happen!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a knack for making an impact at a new club – he has scored on his debuts for Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Malmo.

So when the 36-year old striker came onto the pitch with 19 minutes remaining with LA Galaxy trailing 3-1 to new boys Los Angeles FC you knew something was going to happen, although no one could have predicted how spectacular it was going to be.

First, after the Galaxy had pulled one goal back through Chris Pontius to make it 3-2, Zlatan unleashed the first of a two-goal match-winning salvo, pouncing on a loose ball to fire an unbelievable first-time half volley over the stranded keeper Tyler Miller from fully 35-yards out.

The celebration was typical Zlatan, shirt off, roaring like a lion as he lapped up the adulation of his new admirers.

Then, in injury time, he did it again, nodding home a cross to make it 4-3 and complete an unlikely comeback for his side, who had trailed 3-0 just minutes into the second half.

The fact that he appeared to be offside didn’t seem to matter.

You’ve got to hand it to Zlatan, he certainly knows how to make an entrance!

“I heard the crowd saying ‘We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan. So I gave them Zlatan,” he said afterwards. ”They were pushing me, and I was giving back.”

“My history when I come to a new team, I always score in the first game – I didn’t want to let it down this time,” he said.

New team, same old Zlatan!