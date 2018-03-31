Neymar could be back in a couple of weeks

Unai Emery says Neymar could return from injury in the coming weeks but couldn’t give a clear date.

The Brazilian winger has seen sidelined with a fractured metatarsal since February 25 but the news is welcome relief for his country with the World Cup fast approaching.

The Paris Saint-Germain manager, who was unable to call on Neymar as their Champions League dream was ended by Real Madrid in the second leg, spoke ahead of the Coupe de la Ligue final.

PSG take on Monaco at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique Bordeaux on Saturday night in a battle of Ligue 1’s two top sides.

Emery said, as reported by FourFourTwo: “I spoke with him this week, he’s good, relaxed. We spoke about the final. He’s going to follow the game.”

Neymar was initially expected to be out for up to three months.