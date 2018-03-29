Roberto Carlos: Neymar had to escape Messi and Ronaldo

Iconic former Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos believes Neymar needed to move to PSG to break free from the shadows of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old joined the Parisians from Barcelona in the last European summer transfer window for a world record 222 million Euros. He has been linked with a move back to Spain since, but Roberto Carlos feels he was right to leave.

“I think that he did well to sign for PSG,” he told France Football.

“To be the best in the world, he had to leave Barca because of Messi. He has to be conscious that while Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place.”

These words might come as a disappointment to Real Madrid fans, who have seen their side linked with a move for Neymar. Despite having represented Los Blancos himself between 1996 and 2007, Roberto Carlos has suggested that Neymar is currently in a more suitable environment than the Santiago Bernabeu.

The left forward has netted 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG and will be hungry for more when he recovers from a fractured metatarsal.