Carlos Tevez injured during prison kickabout

Carlos Tevez has reportedly enraged officials at Boca Juniors after picking up an injury – during a kickabout in prison.

The former Manchester City striker, who famously called his disastrous highly-paid 12-month spell with Chinese Club Shanghai Shenhua “a holiday”, sustained the injury while visiting his brother at a maximum security prison, according to FOX Sports Argentina.

Tevez went to the Bouwer jail in Argentina’s Cordoba Province to visit his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez, who is serving 16 years for armed robbery.

Whilst there, the 34-year old engaged in an impromptu match with inmates and took a knock to the calf which reports say will put him out of action for around a month, or four games.

Tevez, who has netted three goals in 11 appearances since returning to his boyhood club from China, allegedly angered Boca officials by then lying about how he suffered the injury.