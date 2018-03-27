Jesus helps Brazil to ‘revenge win’ over Germany

Brazil handed Germany a first defeat in 23 games on Tuesday with a 1-0 win in Berlin.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal with a powerful header minutes before half-time as Brazil exacted revenge for their 2014 World Cup humiliation.

The defeat also meant that Germany failed to match their 23-match unbeaten record.

Before the game Brazil coach Tite had talked about how the friendly match would be part of the process of closing the ‘wound’ of their 7-1 semi-final defeat four years ago.

And a strong Brazil side went some way to banishing the ghosts of 2014 with a lively attacking performance in an entertaining match.

What a feeling to captain the @dfb_team in Berlin vs Brazil 💯 Not our best performance but all in all two important tests. We need to keep up the hard work 👊🏾🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/hV38ch354U — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) March 27, 2018

Both sides had chances before Jesus gave Brazil the lead as Kevin Trapp could only parry his bullet header from inside six yards up and into the net.

Germany, who made six changes from their 1-1 draw with Spain on Friday, huffed and puffed, but ultimately only produced one shot on target the whole game, Alisson pushing Julian Draxler’s injury-time effort over the bar.

GABRIEL JESUS for Brazil: Games: 15

Goals: 9

Assists: 4 20 years old. pic.twitter.com/pzFHhB5u0V — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) March 27, 2018

Speaking after the match, German coach Joachim Low said: “”It was to be expected that Brazil, with their injured soul, played their best team and were highly motivated.

“It wasn’t our day. We made too many mistakes, which allowed Brazil to grow in strength and confidence.

“We had a few young players who will learn from this.”