Isco hits treble as Spain smash six past Argentina

Isco scored a superb hat-trick on Tuesday as Spain demolished Argentina 6-1 in Madrid in an international friendly.

The defeated World Cup finalists were no match for a rampant Spain side in the Spanish capital as injured talisman Lionel Messi watched on from the sidelines.

The win means Julen Lopetegui’s side are now unbeaten in 18 games since he took charge in following their disappointing Euro 2016 campaign.

Spain took the lead in just the 12th minute when Diego Costa finished bravely before Real Madrid midfielder Isco slid in his first and Spain’s second on 27 minutes after some sloppy defending from the Argentines.

👀 FT 🇪🇸Spain 6-1 Argentina🇦🇷@isco_alarcon hat-trick leads La Roja to impressive win past @Argentina in Madrid in their international friendly pic.twitter.com/MBfL453Mfi — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) March 27, 2018

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi pulled one back six minutes before the break with a powerful downward header from a corner.

Isco added a third with a low drive through a crowd of legs before Thiago Alcantara smashed in the fourth on 55 minutes.

3 – Against Argentina, Isco Alarcón has scored his first hat-trick in the Top Flight. Party pic.twitter.com/O1umqQmumx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 27, 2018

Iago Aspas made it five with a cool finish from a long ball to punish more poor Argentina defending on 73 minutes before Isco made sure he would be taking the match ball home just a minute later when he hammered the ball home from inside the box.

On this evidence Spain will be a real threat in Russia while Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has much work to do, particularly with a defence that was cut to shreds by Spain’s fast-paced attacking.