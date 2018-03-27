Messi: It’s now or never in Russia

Lionel Messi has said it’s “now or never” for him and Argentina at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine superstar has missed out in the final of the last three major tournaments they have played in, including the last two Copa Americas and their 1-0 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Spain in Madrid, Messi admitted that Russia probably presents his last chance to win with this Argentina team.

“It was tough because we weren’t able to lift [the World Cup trophy],” Messi told FOX Sports Argentina. “Passing by the World Cup trophy was horrible.

“We want to get rid of the bad taste and win the World Cup. To be so close and not be able to lift the trophy on previous occasions was a disappointment for us all.

“We have a debt with ourselves. We don’t owe the fans anything because we always give 100 percent. We’ve gotten to three finals.

“We feel that it’s now or never. Because this is it, we have to think that this could be the last for this group of players.”

Still, the 30-year old Barcelona star admitted it wouldn’t be easy as several other teams were ahead of them.

“Right now we’re not among the contenders to win the World Cup,” he said. “There are much better teams like Spain, Germany, Brazil and France.”