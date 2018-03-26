Ronaldo draws blank as Portugal thrashed

Portugal’s World Cup preparations suffered a blow on Monday night as they were humbled 3-0 by the Netherlands, with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to score for the first time in 10 games for club and country.

First-half goals from Manchester United flop Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk gave Ronald Koeman a first victory as Netherlands boss on a thoroughly disappointing night for the Portuguese in Geneva.

Depay put the Dutch in front on 11 minutes after steering in a scuffed shot from Donny Van de Beek from six yards out before former Liverpool forward Babel added the second when he netted a header from a bullet cross just after the half hour.

Ronaldo’s miserable night was summed up by an incident just before Babel’s goal when he called in vain for a penalty after falling in the penalty while attempting a shot, with replays showing he had actually kicked the ground.

So this just happened. Ronaldo kicks the floor and furiously demands a penalty.. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xketOnCapo — AMS (@AliMohddShahid) March 26, 2018

Then on half-time Liverpool stopper van Dijk netted with a half-volley from a knock down.

The European champions’ misery was complete on the hour mark when Cavaco Cancelo was dismissed for a second yellow card.

@cristiano Ronaldo almost got kissed on the lips by a pitch invader in the friendly match against the Netherlands! 💋😱! pic.twitter.com/ffYnqS6Aqb — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) March 26, 2018

Ronaldo, who failed to have a single shot on goal, was then subbed off on 68 minutes shortly after several fans invaded the pitch to kiss and take selfies with the superstar.