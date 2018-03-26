Wenger: Wilshere should be England regular

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that Jack Wilshere is good enough to make the England squad on a regular basis whenever he is fit.

Wilshere was named in the squad for this month’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy, but was forced to withdraw through injury.

The Arsenal midfielder was making a return to the team having not featured since the infamous loss to Iceland during the Euro 2016.

Wenger, however, believes the 26-year old is good enough to be guaranteed a place in the Gareth Southgate team whenever he is fit.

Wenger told BeIN Sports: “Jack has gone through long term injuries and you hope in the next three or four years he will be injury free and you’ll see the real Jack Wilshere.

“He went to the European Championship and, basically, he didn’t play. He came on a few times but Wilshere in full power, full fitness is a regular player in the England national team.

Wilshere, who is also out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, face an uphill task to impress the England manager that he deserves a place in his squad for the Russia World Cup as they only have only one confirmed friendly match before the tournament.

He added: “I can only reassure him that I want him to stay and we make him a proposal and after that we also have to accept that Jack is at an age where he will have offers from somewhere else.

“Personally, I have put my weight in for him to stay, I want him to stay and I think he’s an Arsenal man.

“Gennaro Gattuso said he’s got the technique of a Spanish player and the character of an English player and I think that’s well-judged and that’s why you want him to stay.”