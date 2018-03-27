With Chinese football’s latest measures to curb players from showing their tattoos, here are five of the world’s best who may have to cover up if they ever play in China.

Chinese football has taken measures to promote a cleaner image of the sport by making local players with tattoos cover up during training and matches.

The China national team who were thrashed 6-0 by Gareth Bales’ Wales side were made to hide their tattoos during the game and it is said that this new ruling will be introduced to the Chinese Super League and youth football setups.

This new ruling only impacts the Chinese footballers for now but if they extend it to the foreigners in the league, it’ll be an issue for some of the top names like Elkeson and Axel Witsel.

So with that in mind, here are five of the world’s top football stars who may need a lot of extra apparel to hide their beautiful ink should they decide to take their football boots to China anytime soon.

Neymar

Nationality: Brazil

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar’s love for ink is a known fact in the football world and the former Barcelona star has some really nice ink. One of it is a quote saying “Life is a joke”.

Arturo Vidal

Nationality: Chile

Club: Bayern Munich

The Chilean playmaker has a full back piece of art including full sleeves to go with it. He also has the No. 23 tattooed along with his kids’ names.

Listos para mañana!!!😉😉😉😉 🤴🏽🤴🏽🤴🏽 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

Mauro Icardi

Nationality: Argentina

Club: Inter Milan

The Inter Milan forward has a lot of ink including a full sleeve. One of his biggest pieces is a lion right across his chest.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Nationality: Sweden

Club: LA Galaxy

The former Manchester United man is notorious for having some of the best ink in the business. One of it is a Koi fish on his shoulder blade and he chose it because “it went against the grain”.

Finest Art @niki23gtr A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:32am PST

Dani Alves

Nationality: Brazil

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Alves has about nine tattoos and you will be surprised to know that he has a Tweety Bird cartoon ink on his ankle.