VAR is a shambles, don’t let it ruin the World Cup

The VAR system, or Video Assistant Referee, is fast becoming a bad joke.

What was once touted as a panacea for bad refereeing decisions in football in is danger of actually making the game worse and not better.

VAR’s latest controversy came in Wednesday’s FA Cup replay between Tottenham and Rochdale at Wembley.

First, VAR was used to rule out what at first appeared to be a perfectly good goal by Erik Lamela after the VAR operator judged that Fernando Llorente had impeded a defender in the build up.

Then, a few minutes later a free-kick was changed to a penalty on the advice of the VAR team. That the penalty, successfully converted, was then ruled out without the help of VAR only added to the sense of confusion and frustration felt by the managers, players and more importantly – the fans.

And while the merits of both incidents and the subsequent decisions can be debated, what is certain is that the process left both players and fans deflated and confused.

Doesnt matter what the result is, VAR is making the best game in the world and the game we love so much degenerate into a farce. Just a mockery of a game. — osvaldo ardiles (@osvaldooardiles) February 28, 2018

It’s true that the VAR system is still in its infancy in Britain and across Europe, and that over time things will no doubt improve. The issue, however, is not with the technology, rather the way football administrators have decided to employ it.

One very important problem that VAR has not yet tackled is the lack of communication with fans. At Wembley on Wednesday night, there were several occasions when spectators were left wondering what was going on. The words ‘VAR review’ written on a giant screen are insufficient. Fans need to know what is being reviewed and why, and they need to know immediately.

The other major problem, as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino rightly pointed out, is that VAR in its current form takes much of the control out of the hands of the referee. The VAR team has the power to bring any incident to the attention of the referee and potentially have him change his original decision, which risks making the referee look at best like he’s not doing his job properly, and at worst an incompetent fool.

How can this be fixed? Well, the clue is in the name VAR, where the ‘A’ stands for ‘assistant’.

In order to be a success VAR needs to adopt the approach taken by rugby, where the referee remains in control throughout the whole process, and the video referee is there only to assist him.

Replays should only be used when the man in the middle has a doubt about something, be it a foul or a goal, or if some suspected serious foul play took place that the on-pitch officials may have missed.

And when this occurs the referee needs to communicate exactly what he is questioning over the stadium’s sound system and big screens so the crowd know exactly what is going on.

Only this way can the spectators feel involved, and not stand around aimlessly looking at each other, wondering what is going on and whether they can celebrate a goal or not.

In its present form, VAR is ruining what people go to football games for. There is nothing to beat the feeling when your favourite team or player scores a crucial goal, and to have that replaced by an undetermined period of uncertainty threatens to ruin the whole atmosphere.

It is also ruining the reputation of referees. The men in black are already a target for scorn in modern football and having every little error or oversight scrutinised and highlighted by what is effectively a secret camera only threatens to further tarnish their collective reputation.

The problem now is that the system’s most avid backers at football’s governing body FIFA, among them President Gianni Infantino, have already all but committed to using VAR at this summer’s World Cup.

The danger is that if VAR is used in Russia in its present form, there will be a lot of officials from around the world inexperienced in the use of VAR trusted with using a controversial system that is still suffering from a myriad of teething troubles. That is a recipe for disaster.

While VAR undoubtedly has benefits long term, it would be wrong for those in charge of the game to push ahead blindly and use VAR at world football’s biggest event.

Better to hold back and solve the problems than to risk raining on the parade at the carnival of football.