Giggs: Bale and Ramsey should stay put

Wales manager Ryan Giggs wants to see what becomes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, who are both linked with exits from their clubs.

Bale, 28, has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid this campaign, leading to speculation he could be sold at the end of the season.

“His future doesn’t concern me, he’s at a brilliant club,” Giggs said. “When you’re at a top club, as I know, you’re constantly under scrutiny.

“I went to see him and he was happy. He wasn’t happy he didn’t start, but the next few games he started. He’s fit and looking really good.

“He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference.”

As for Ramsey, 27, Giggs believes it’s best that he remain at Arsenal, as the former Manchester United star knows the benefits of familiarity.

“I hope Aaron sorts it out sooner rather than later,” Giggs said, via The Daily Mail. “Any player having talks with contracts you want it sorted out as quickly as possible.

“He’s at a good club. From a personal point of view when you’re at a club you’re used to it can help you. You know all the staff and the players.

“I was always happy, there was always a challenge at United so I never saw any reason to leave. I was happy playing my football. I never got bored or felt the need to go anywhere else.”

Wales, who have not qualified for this year’s World Cup in Russia, face China in a friendly for Giggs’ first game in charge on March 22nd.

“I recognise it’s a difficult time of the season with players in the Champions League and going for trophies and trying to fight relegation,” Giggs said, “but ideally, I want everyone there because it’s my first get together.”