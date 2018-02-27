Buffon to carry on for Italy

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he will step out of international retirement should Italy need him in March’s international friendlies.

The Azzurri veteran, 40, decided to hang up his gloves after Italy’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia, allowing a younger generation lead by Milan’s teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to take over.

With Luigi Biagio installed as interim manager until a new manager is recruited, upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England seem the perfect chance for Donnarumma or Genoa's Mattia Perin to gain international experience, but Buffon is eager to add to his record of 175 caps for the national team.

Un immenso grazie ai nostri tifosi che anche oggi erano pronti a sostenerci nonostante la neve #JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/1wK4KdQoxo — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) February 25, 2018

"I feel a sense of responsibility at this time of transition for our national team," Buffon said on Italia 1.

"There will be two important friendly matches, I thought about going on holiday with my family, but if the national team needs me I have to answer that I am ready and I cannot desert.

"I do this for loyalty and responsibility, without thinking about what will be my future. The players who have experience at the moment could be useful against Argentina and England."

Italy face Argentina in Manchester on March 23rd and England at Wembley four days later.