Bolt to play in star-studded Unicef match

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has confirmed his participation in the 2018 Soccer Aid Charity match.

The Jamaican sprint King will captain the ‘Rest of the World’ XI against the ‘England’ team lead by pop star Robbie Williams. The match kicks off at Old Trafford on June 10.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

The Unicef supported initiative – which has raised over $30million in the last decade – raises money for underprivileged children across the world, providing them with food, vaccines and clean water.

“It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable," he told United's official website.

"I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them!

"I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way. My team is going to be unbeatable – and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!”

Bolt, who announced his participation in the charity match on social media, teased that he signed for South African club Sundowns on Monday, fooling the media into believing he was about to embark on a professional football career.

Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow 8am GMT! 😏👆 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/nifRZFR62s — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 26, 2018

Previous editions of the charity match have featured the likes of Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson, as well as former greats Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona.