Bolt set to sign for SA football team?

Sprint legend Usain Bolt is apparently set to sign for South African football team Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

The Sundowns hinted that they have signed the world’s fastest man on social media, posting a picture of the former sprinter in the club’s training kit on Twitter along with the caption, “Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow [Tuesday] 8am GMT”.

Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow 8am GMT! 😏👆 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/nifRZFR62s — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 26, 2018

The Sundowns are currently top of the South African Premier Division.

The news comes after Bolt himself posted a message on Sunday saying that he had signed for a football team, with an announcement to come on Tuesday.

Bolt has long talked about his desire for a football career after retiring from the track. He has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund but said that his dream destination would be his favourite club – Manchester United.

The 31-year-old retired from athletics last summer after winning eight Olympic gold medals in the 100m and 200m.

Bolt’s final competitive race was at the London World Championships in August last year when he finished in third place behind Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

UPDATE:

Bolt signing for Sundowns was a ruse, used to create hype for the announcement of his participation in the 2018 Soccer Aid Charity match.