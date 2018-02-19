Ballack: Premier League stronger than Bundesliga

Former Chelsea and FC Bayern München midfielder Michael Ballack is of the opinion that the Bundesliga is not on the same level as the Premier League.

The former Germany international reckons the English top flight has more quality overall, while Bayern Munich are the only top team in his native country.

Bayern are the only German club left in the UEFA Champions League, after Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were both knocked out in the group stage, while TSG 1899 Hoffenheim lost to Liverpool in the qualifiers.

Die Roten are also running away with the league – they enjoy a 19-point lead over the chasing pack and are on track for a sixth consecutive title.

“If I watch the Bundesliga, I’m interested in Bayern,” Ballack told Kicker. “Behind them the level is manageable.

“[The Premier League is] the measure of all things. I just see a big difference in quality, but I saw that years ago.

“A few years ago we thought other clubs like Dortmund could at least close the gap, but it seems they are further apart.”