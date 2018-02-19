Brazil match called off after nine red cards

A Brazilian match had to be abandoned on Sunday after nine players were shown red cards.

The derby match between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned with 11 minutes remaining after the referee dismissed most of the players following a mass brawl.

Home side Vitoria had six players sent off during the fiery encounter which will now be investigated by Brazil’s sporting court.

Vitoria had taken the lead in the first half thanks to Denilson’s deflected strike, but things got ugly when the visitors equalised after being awarded a penalty for handball.

Vinicius netted the resulting spot kick and proceeded to celebrate in front of the home fans.

The Vitoria keeper then got involved before all hell broke loose as players and substitutes began fighting and throwing punches in a melee lasting several minutes.

Five players, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria, were shown red cards for their part in the brawl before two more players – one from each side – were sent off several minutes later.

A fourth Vitoria player was sent off with 13 minutes remaining before Bruno Bispo kicked the ball away and earned a second yellow card to become the home side’s fifth red card.

Rules require teams to have at least seven players on the pitch meaning the referee was then forced to end the game.

The trouble on the pitch also led to trouble in the stands as rival supporters clashed.