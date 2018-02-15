Neymar & Verratti dodge PSG exit rumours

In the wake of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Marco Verratti and Neymar both insisted they want to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring for PSG in the first leg of the tie at Santiago Bernabeu, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice before Marcelo extended Madrid’s aggregate advantage.

“Nothing is decided,” Neymar said after the win. “There is another game at home, in front of our fans, which will be very hard, like the one in Madrid. But I hope we can do it.”

The Brazilian forward has been intensely linked with a move to Madrid despite still being in his first season in Paris after joining from Madrid’s hated archrivals Barcelona.

“I have a contract with PSG,” Neymar told reporters. “I am happy with my teammates and I only think about my story here.”

Also linked with a move away from the nouveau riche French champions is Italian midfielder Verratti, who has flirted with Barcelona in the past.

“Barcelona? I don’t know, I am happy here in Paris,” Verratti said when asked about the reports. “I believe in this project and I hope to stay here long. Maybe PSG will sell me but let’s see.”

On the result itself, the Italian believes they can reclaim the tie in the second leg, which will take place in early March at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

“I think 1-1 was fair for the first half. After the break, I think we deserved to win, but we lost 3-1,” Verratti said.

“When you play against a big team, you have to be clinical. We still have a good chance, and we need to have confidence at home.

“We’ve already had teams come back against us twice in the past, so we can do it ourselves. We’re disappointed, but there’s still another game to come.”