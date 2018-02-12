CHIPs and LOBsters: The specialists of audacious strikes

In football (soccer), there are many ways of scoring a goal. But one of the riskiest and bravest to attempt is the chip which, when executed to perfection, is truly a spectacle to behold.

What makes it special is it gives an impression of the attacking player totally outsmarting the defense and putting it under his powers, rendering any form of resistance helpless in that moment.

It is a type of goal that makes the defenders and the goalkeeper of the opposing team look “stupid”.

In basketball, it has a similar effect of an attacking player posterizing a defender with a powerful dunk.

The level of difficulty of pulling this off is also quite high. Miscalculate the attempt with a stronger force than needed puts the ball over the bar and into the stands, while a weak attempt will backfire to the striker making him the stupid one.

We list some players in the modern game who are well known specialists in this kind of goalscoring wizardry during their playing careers.

1. Raul

The cunning Real Madrid legend has been known in his career to have scored many fine lobs and chips making goalkeepers and defenders look useless in several of his highlight reels.

His contributions to his club as a striker cannot be denied as Real experienced an era of domination, domestically and internationally, during his tenure in the 90s.

2. Francesco Totti

AS Roma’s legendary attacking midfielder cum striker and creative force was instrumental in his club’s 2000-01 Serie A championship run, breaking the Milan clubs’ and Juventus’ stranglehold of the scudetto.

He also helped the club win 2 Coppa Italia’s and 2 Supercoppa’s while giving his fans memorable lobbed goals in the process.

3. Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s and Argentina’s superstar is known for his mastery of the ball, over-all wizardry and prolific goalscoring ability.

Many of those goals are chipped shots during his moments of brilliance, putting the defense under his spell.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal and Real Madrid’s talisman and superstar, who is a legend in Manchester United, can score goals in many ways, like a Swiss-knife.

A physical specimen, he can do it all. Including those audacious lobs during one-on-one situations.

5. Dennis Bergkamp

Dubbed as the “Non-flying Dutchman” (because of his fear of flying), the Netherlands and Arsenal’s legendary forward is considered a specialist of type of goal.

Many goals scored during Arsenal’s successful league campaigns in the 90’s were due to Bergkamp’s who is alternatively known as the Iceman, which fits more in this discussion.

6. Maradona

Of course, we won’t end this feature without giving homage to the Argentine and living myth:

La Albiceleste’s legend and hero for club Napoli, the diminutive but genius creator may have been known for his “hand of god” and “goal of the century” efforts in the 1986 World Cup, yet, “El Diego” was also a crafty scorer in many a times during his career.

Best of the rest

Many elites of the game also showed their quality during the span of their careers by scoring magnificent goals, especially the chip. Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Such were their capabilities that they were able to also conjure their own moments of brilliance.