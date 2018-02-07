Wilkins blames Emenalo for Chelsea struggles

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Ray Wilkins has laid the blame for Chelsea’s underwhelming season at the feet of Michael Emenalo.

Former Nigerian international Emenalo ended a 10-year association with Chelsea last November, switching his technical director role with the Blues to that sporting director with French league champions, Monaco.

He was said to have been one of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s most trusted lieutenants during his time in London.

But with the defending champions in the middle of a rocky phase – they are just two points above fifth placed Tottenham after a two defeats and just one victory in their last five league outings, Wilkins has taken a swipe at Emenalo, saying he, rather than manager Antonio Conte is to blame.

“If you’re paying a man as much as Chelsea are paying Conte, his knowledge is far superior to someone like Michael Emenalo, who they brought in to do that job,” Wilkins told Talk Sport.

“The manager’s knowledge is far superior. He knows the players he wants to bring in. The squad is weaker this season than the one that won the league last year. No Diego Costa, no Nemanja Matic – it’s been a massive blow to Conte.

“I believe it was Michael who made the changes,” he continued. “To actually swap Matic with [Tiemoue] Bakayoko?

“They should have brought in Morata to play alongside Costa and they should have signed Bakayoko just to play every now and again.”