Koeman handed Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman has been appointed the new manager of the Netherlands.

The former Everton manager will take the reins for the first time against England on March 23 after signing a four-and-half-year deal that will include the 2022 World Cup.

The 54-year-old, who was sacked by Everton in October, replaces Dick Advocaat who resigned after the Netherlands failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“I’m really positive about the future of the team. We have enough talent but we have to change some things, which I will talk about at a later stage,” Koeman told reporters.

“I think the Netherlands should and must be qualifying for major finals and I see a bright future in that regard. That’s why I’ve taken the job.”

The former Barcelona, Ajax and PSV star earned 78 caps for the Netherlands during a sparkling playing career during which he won the 1998 European Championship.

He took Everton to seventh place in his first season in charge after leading Southampton to sixth and seventh in the Premier League in his two years in charge at St Mary’s.

He was sacked by the Toffees with the team 18th in the Premier League, having won just two of their nine league games.

The Netherlands were runners-up at the 2010 World Cup but failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and this summer’s World Cup.