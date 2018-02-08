Transfer Buzz: Lewandowski wants Madrid move, Spurs eye Doucoure

The January window may have closed but that hasn’t stopped all the transfer buzz. Fox Sports Asia brings you the latest updates, rumours and completed deals.

8 February

Polish ace Lewandowski targets Madrid move

With Real Madrid’s current woes in front of goal, rumours of Robert Lewandowski dreaming of a move to the La Liga giants could be a lot closer than expected.

The Bayern Munich ace has been in scintillating form and according to the Marca, the Pole is keen to make the move happen despite having a contract till June 2021.

After scoring 92 goals in 165 matches for Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski moved to Bayern where he continued his goalscoring streak with 135 goals in 175 appearances.

His agent Cezary Kucharski is understood to be close to the Madrid head honchos and has always maintained Lewandowski’s interest in joining the Los Merengues.

Liverpool alerted to Lemar’s contract rejection

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar is on Liverpool’s radar once again after turning down a new contract offer according to the Independent.

The 22-year-old French winger, intended to be Philippe Coutinho’s successor, chose to stay with the title-winning club after a number of departures last season.

The Reds previously had a £78m bid rejected last year and is likely to return in the summer. Jurgen Klopp will need to see off competition from Arsene Wenger who is reportedly keen to bring Lemar to Arsenal too.

Benevento want Nasri and Alex Song in Serie A

Serie A minnows Benevento are keen to add former Arsenal duo Alex Song and Samir Nasri to their roster in a bid to avoid relegation.

Rooted firmly at the bottom of the Serie A, the club reinforced their ranks with ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro and Bacary Sagna joining them in recent weeks.

According to Calciomercato, the bottom-dwellers are chasing the signatures of Song who is a free agent after being released by Rubin Kazan. They also want ex-Manchester City playmaker Nasri who left Turkish club Atalyaspor in January.

Pochettino eyes Watford star midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Daily Mail reported that the Argentine tactician was at Vicarage Road on Monday night to watch the 25-year-old help the Hornets defeat Chelsea 4-1 and was impressed by what he saw.

Since joining Watford from Rennes in 2016 for £8 million and has been putting in some stellar performances for the Premier League side.

With a contract till the summer of 2020, Watford are understood to be keen to tie Doucoure down with a new deal that is worth more than £60,000 a week.

If Spurs are to get their man, they may have to prepare a bid way above Watford’s club record of £20 million when they sold Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.

Over in Asia

S.League giants Warriors FC have moved quickly to add more attacking prowess to their squad after Gabriek Quak’s departure to Thai League 1 side Navy FC. Former LionsXII forward Sahil Suhaimi has been announced as the latest addition. He makes the move from Sarawak FA.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Sahil Suhaimi for the 2018 Season! #WelcomeSahil Posted by Warriors Football Club on Monday, 5 February 2018

7 February

Evra close to West Ham move

Patrice Evra could make a surprise move back to the Premier League despite serving a UEFA ban after he kicked out at a fan during his time with Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

The former Manchester United full-back was sacked by the club and has been suspended until June together with a fine of around £9,000.

He toured West Ham’s training ground on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Mail and is set to return to the English game where he played more than 300 matches for the Red Devils before departing for Juventus.

Courtois drops Real Madrid hint

All is not well at Stamford Bridge as a series of poor results has put Antonio Conte in the spotlight.

To make things worse, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that his heart is back in Spain.

.@thibautcourtois: ‘Now we have to work hard again and hope that the victories come again because it was a bad week.’https://t.co/l1dyk8IqZX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2018

Belgium magazine Sport revealed that the giant goalkeeper is keen on a return to Spain.

If Real is really interested, my personal situation could affect, yes,’ he said of a prospective move. ‘The family aspect, it is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I’m busy talking to Chelsea to extend.”

Liverpool need £45million for Alisson

Liverpool’s well-documented problems in the goalkeeping department could finally end, but only if they pay more than £45million for Roma’s Brazilian stopper Alisson.

The Mirror reported that the 25-year-old Brazilian has caught the eye of the Liverpool hierarchy who are keen to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season.

If former roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo’s words are to be taken seriously, then Liverpool could be signing the “Messi of goalkeepers”.

“I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.” Negrisolo told II Romanista.

Over in Asia

Former Albirex Niigata (S) playmaker Tatsuro Inui put pen to paper on a deal that will see him return to Southeast Asia and ply his trade in the Cambodian league with Nagaworld FC. The 28-year-old returned to Japan to play for J3 side Blaublitz Akita after a short sting with Thai Honda in 2017.

Balestier Khalsa unveil former Young Lions wing-back Sufianto Salleh as their first signing of the season. He played for Home United last season but will now turn out for the Tigers at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Geylang International defender Anders Aplin has begun his trial with J.League 2 side Matsumoto Yamaga in Shizuoka.

6 February

Three clubs in for Dortmund wonder kid Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund have a fight on their hands to keep American wonder kid Christian Pulisic at the club with three clubs keen on his signature as reported by the Sun.

The 19-year-old has been touted as one of the best midfielders of his generation which has ignited interests from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Pulisic has amassed eight goals in 57 appearances for the German club along with a terrific international record of nine goals in 20 outings for the United States national team.

Kluivert not keen to join Red Devils

Despite Mourinho wanting Ajax Amsterdam’s latest youth sensation at Old Trafford, Justin Kluivert is not interested in a move to the Premier League.

Having scored five times in 17 matches for the Eredivisie giants this campaign, Daily Mail reported that Patrick Kluivert’s son has made known his intention to stay with Ajax.

“The chances of me leaving are slim,” the youngster told Voetbal Inside. “I haven’t spoken to Jose Mourinho myself.

“I know as much as you do. Rumours are always there but Manchester United has never come up and I don’t think it’s a logical step. A few more years at Ajax? Who knows, we’ll see.”

Wilshere on Liverpool’s summer radar

Should Jack Wilshere decide to reject Arsenal’s new £90,000-a-week contract, Premier League rivals Liverpool are ready to swoop in.

A rejuvenated Wilshere has seen more game time in the last few months but his series of injuries has been a cause for concern to the Arsenal bosses.

According to the Sun, Liverpool are keen to bring the England midfielder in as a replacement for Emre Can who has yet to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club.

Over in Asia

Siam Navy FC 2018 ✔️🙏🏼⚽️🇹🇭 can’t wait to link up with the team and fans to start the season! #GQ… https://t.co/O0YIBrdsHf — GQ7 (@gabrielquak7) February 4, 2018

Singapore duo Baihakk Khaizan and Gabriel Quak have become the latest players to make the move to play in Thailand. Baihakki joined T2 side Udon Thani while Quak will be part of Navy FC in T1.

T1 contenders Chiangrai United have brought in former Bursaspor playmaker Bajram Nebihi on a season-long loan from Port FC.

League giants Warriors FC confirmed the signing of ex-Sarawak FA striker Sahil Suhaimi for the 2018 season.