Newcastle hold on to draw with Eagles

Newcastle United squandered the lead for the second game in succession as Crystal Palace fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1

Darlow denies Benteke early on

Diame opens scoring with a tap-in

Milivojevic equalises from the spot

Clark rescues draw with double block

Match Summary

Roy Hodgson's side had the better chances of an open encounter in the capital, but found themselves trailing to Mohamed Diame's opener midway through the first half.

The Eagles hit back early in the second half with a penalty from Luka Milivojevic and they continued to push for more goals, although they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

A point apiece after a dominant second half from the home side…#CRYNEW pic.twitter.com/XABtuuQJXf — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2018

Full Report

A high-tempo start to the clash saw both teams look to make early inroads, but it was the hosts who threatened first on nine minutes when Patrick van Aanholt broke forward from the left and sent Christian Benteke through on goal, but the Belgian striker was unable to beat Karl Darlow from 16 yards out.

Wayne Hennessey was called into action for the first time four minutes later as Matt Ritchie scooped a shot straight at him from inside the D after being picked out by Kenedy's square pass, while the keeper made another routine save from Ayoze Perez's first-time volley on 16 minutes following a good delivery by DeAndre Yedlin on the right.

Poor marking from Palace led to the opener on 23 minutes as Perez was allowed to flick on a low corner at the near post and an unmarked Diame converted at the back post.

After Jamal Lascelles steered a header over the crossbar from a 29th-minute corner, the Eagles looked to respond as Timothy Fosu-Mensah set up Wilfred Zaha with a fine cross from the right on 31 minutes, but the winger scuffed his shot from inside the box and Yedlin managed to deflect it behind.

Hennessey then pulled off a double save two minutes later when he blocked Kenedy's effort on the left before turning away Perez's shot on the rebound.

The south Londoners almost hit back just before half-time as Yohan Cabaye carried the ball into the box on the left and flicked it back to Zaha, whose shot was parried into the path of Benteke by Darlow, but the striker couldn't react quickly enough to turn home from a couple of yards out.

Van Aanholt created a good chance for Andros Townsend eight minutes into the second half with a dangerous cross from the left, but the winger directed his header well over the bar.

But a soft penalty decision let the hosts back in moments later when Ciaran Clark was blown up for a tug on Benteke's shirt, and Milivojevic beat Darlow from 12 yards out although the keeper managed to get a hand on the ball.

The equaliser lifted the crowd and the home players, who enjoyed the better of the chances for the remainder of the second half.

Benteke rose highest to head a corner well wide of the left post on 59 minutes, while Cabaye skied a first-time strike from 17 yards out after being teed up by the big striker seven minutes later.

James McArthur did well to fashion an opening on 78 minutes as he jinked one way then the other before firing just over the target from the edge of the box, and Zaha curled an effort wide of the right post seven minutes later after cutting back inside from the left.

The Toon were indebted to Clark for coming away with a point as the defender made two last-ditch blocks in quick succession to deny Benteke and Cabaye from point-blank range in the 88th minute.