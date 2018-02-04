Heynckes expects more despite Mainz win

FC Bayern Munchen manager Jupp Heynckes believes his side were full value for their 2-0 victory over struggling 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, although he wasn’t satisfied with the nature of the Bavarians second half display.

Bayern secured the win through a 33rd minute unassisted Franck Ribéry goal before James Rodríguez grabbed a second just before the break from a Corentin Tolisso pass.

Nonetheless, the German champions were not quite as convincing in the second stanza as Mainz had numerous chances to level matters and were not far away from finding a way back into the Bundesliga contest.

As such, Heynckes was not pleased despite his team’s 10th competitive win in a row.

He said: “We had five or six gilt-edged chances after the break. If we had taken them we could have easily run down the clock.

“My team played really well before the break and got off to a good restart. We failed to take our chances and extend our lead then. You have to admit that Mainz also had good chances in the second half.

“You have to take into account that teams surpass themselves when they’re in the relegation battle.

“You’ve seen it in the case of SV Werder Bremen and also today regarding Mainz.

“Our opponents had hope and chances again and again. We were too sloppy and not as strong as in the first half when it came to transitions from attack to defence. Taken altogether the victory was deserved but compliments to Mainz for their display.”

The German giants are now 18 points clear at the top of the standings and next face minnows Paderborn in the DFB-Pokal Cup on Tuesday.