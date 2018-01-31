Moyes pleased with the point

David Moyes admitted to being satisfied with a point against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, with West Ham missing a number of key players.

Mark Noble netted from the spot on 43 minutes to cancel out a 24th minute Christian Benteke opener.

The result left the Hammers in 10th place on the Premier League standings, and a much-improved Palace in 12th-place, having propped up the table earlier in the season.

After the game, Moyes, who fielded new signing Joao Mario en route to a sixth game unbeaten, said his side showed character in trying circumstances.

He explained: "I was pleased with the point, because of the amount of players we had out tonight and they were key players too.

“Crystal Palace, apart from ourselves, are probably the form team outside the top five or six at the moment, so I have to say it was a good result. Roy Hodgson might think the same at the end, and overall I’m really pleased with the players.

“Every club has injuries, some worse than the others, but it’s a chance for other players to show what they can do.

“We’re in the transfer window now, we’ve brought in Joao Mario and I think he played really well tonight. He’s settled in really quickly, which is always a worry when you bring in players from abroad, but he looked a talented player tonight.

“He looks like he’s good all-around. He helped us play better, he set up one or two chances and he handled the ball well. He was important to us.

“The injuries have definitely put a bigger onus on us [to make additions] because at the start of January we needed to add a couple of players to the squad if we could do. With the injuries we picked up in the two games prior to tonight, that’s left us short and we’re trying to do something about it.

“You want to bring players in who can help and make a difference. Thankfully tonight Joao Mario was one of them and helped in making that difference.

“We’re working round the clock, we’ve got one or two things on the go which if things go well we will bring them in. Obviously, if it doesn’t then we won’t.”