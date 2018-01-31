Bartra leaves Dortmund for Betis

Spanish defender Marc Bartra has left Borussia Dortmund for Real Betis, the German club confirmed on Tuesday night.

The central defender returns to Spain on a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee after just 18 months in Germany.

The move comes after a difficult period for the former Barcelona man after he was injured in a bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus last April.

The 27-year old, who testified in court this week during the trial of the alleged bomber, thanked the German club in a tweet.

“I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in only a year and a half,” he wrote.

Thank you BVB family! I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in Dortmund with you and I will never forget it. Danke für alles Borussen! pic.twitter.com/TCCMEA8zDT — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) January 30, 2018

“Thanks to my colleagues who welcomed me and gave me their love from the first to the last day. Thanks to the trainers who trust on me.

“Above all, millions of thanks to you, supporters. I would never have imagined feeling so much love… you are an example to everyone.

Bartra suffered a broken wrist during the bomb attack ahead of Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Monaco last year.

📣 OFFICIAL | Real Betis signs Spanish international Marc Bartra ➡ https://t.co/zjUhbdBiIk#Bartra2023 pic.twitter.com/e47ZFhhTq1 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 30, 2018

“Marc Bartra is a wonderful person and a great footballer who immediately won our hearts,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

“Unfortunately, terrible things have happened to him in Dortmund due to the cowardly attack. Against this backdrop, we respect Marc’s desire to return to his homeland.

“Because we feel committed to Marc in a special way, we have made a significant concession in the transfer negotiations.

“Borussia Dortmund wishes Marc and his family all the best for the future.”