Musa returns to Moscow

Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa has secured a return to former club CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Nigerian international attacker joined the Foxes for a club record £16.6 million in July 2016.

In his first season, Musa played 32 times, scoring just four times as Leicester struggled in defence of their 2015/16 Premier League title.

Ahmed on his return to #CSKA pic.twitter.com/2bfFpDoyPl — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) January 30, 2018

This term, the former GBS Football Academy and VVV-Venlo striker played just seven games for Leicester, scoring twice.

Part of a statement from the Premier League side read: "The 25-year-old Nigeria international joined Leicester City in the summer of 2016 after spending over four years with the Russian club – during which time he scored more than 50 goals in all competitions.

"Musa, who has 67 caps for Nigeria at international level, has found the net five times in 33 appearances for the Foxes – appearing most recently in a 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Sheffield United last August."