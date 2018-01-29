Arsenal close in on Aubameyang

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £60 million, according to reports.

Transfer talks are ongoing between the two clubs, and a deal is almost complete, Sky Sports and the BBC have reported.

Arsenal have already had two bids, one of more than £50 million rejected, although Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has gone on record saying that the 28-year-old striker can go if their asking price is met, with £60m thought to be their minimum evaluation.

Sky reported that Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud may be part of a swap deal, although Chelsea are also thought to be interested in signing the French striker.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said on Friday that Giroud would not leaving the club unless a replacement arrives first.

“Arsenal have made several attempts so far [to sign Aubameyang] and they have all been rejected,” Zorc said on Saturday.

“Either our demands are fulfilled, then there can be another transfer, or they will not be fulfilled and Aubameyang will play in Dortmund until the summer.”

The Gabon striker made a lacklustre return to the Dortmund first team on Saturday after missing two matches because of disciplinary measures after he missed a team meeting.

He was booed by sections of the crowd at Signal-Iduna Park during their 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

Some fans held up a banner that read: ‘No player is bigger than our club’.

Arsenal want Aubameyang as a replacement for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who joined Manchester United earlier this month in a swap deal with another former Dortmund player, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.