10 greatest football goal celebrations

FOX Sports Asia breaks out the bubbly and drinks to the ten best goal celebrations in football.

Scoring goal is a difficult job. Especially at the top level.

So, are we surprised that footballers typically go out in their goal celebrations?

Whether to prove a point, or simply a platform for raw emotions, goal celebrations range from the simple (Alan Shearer’s straight upstretched arm) to the elaborate (Julius Aghahowa’s back-flips come to mind).

Recognised as an art form on its own, we start with a real classic…

1. Bebeto

Brazil 3-2 Holland (1994 World Cup quarterfinal)

Better known as the ‘rock the baby’, the now-iconic, and frequently used, celebration was actually pioneered by Bebeto.

Announcing the arrival of his third child, the Brazilian striker debuted the celebration after scoring the second goal in the 1994 World Cup quarterfinal.

Curiously enough, Bebeto’s son (Mattheus Oliveira) is now all grown up and a professional footballer with Sporting CP.

2. Jimmy Bullard

Manchester City 1-1 Hull City (2009/10 EPL)

In a weird instance of art imitating life, Hull City midfielder Jimmy Bullard proceeded to sit his teammates down and pretended to tell them off after levelling the match with a penalty.

His unusual celebration was actually a recreation of manager Phil Brown’s infamous on-pitch half-time team talk to his underperforming players when they hosted City a year before. Brown, seeing the humour in it, actually hailed Bullard’s celebration.

3. Wayne Rooney

via GIPHY

Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur (2014-15 EPL)

Putting the final nail in Spurs’ coffin, former United captain Wayne Rooney decided to practice his shadow boxing before laying knocked out after scoring the third.

The celebration was in reference to an earlier incident when the former England striker was knocked out cold by ex-teammate and close friend Phil Bardsley during a wild boys’ night in at Rooney’s.

via GIPHY

4. Robbie Fowler

Liverpool 3-2 Everton (1998/99 EPL)

Responding to the rumours of his alleged cocaine use, Liverpool striking maverick Robbie Fowler couldn’t have chosen a better manner, place and time to do so.

After tucking away a penalty to level things up, Fowler (aka God) dropped to his knees and pretended to snort the white lines of the pitch!

Suffice to say, the authorities were not impressed and he was fined £60,000 and banned for four games.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

via GIPHY

Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea (2013 International Champions Cup)

While this list could so easily be populated with just Cristiano Ronaldo’s list of goal celebration, it is the Portuguese’s now iconic ‘Siii’ goal celebration that makes the cut.

Debuting the famous jump turn move after scoring against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly, the loaded celebration was inspired by the approving roar of ‘siii’ from the Real Madrid fans whenever their talismanic striker scores!

Besides being featured on the videogame FIFA 18, Ronaldo also used the accompanying war cry in his 2014 Ballon d’or speech.

Didn’t quite work off the pitch if you ask us… #epicfail

6. Jurgen Klinsmann

Sheffield Wednesday 3-4 Tottenham Hotspur (1994/95 EPL)

Kicking off the goal celebration trend in England, Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann came to Spurs with a reputation for diving.

After scoring in his EPL debut against Sheffield Wednesday, the Spurs player decided to poke fun at his critics by falling onto the pitch stimulating a dive!

7. Daniel Sturridge

Taking a leaf out of Peter Crouch’s dance book, English striker Daniel Sturridge’s self-created trademark celebratory dance actually begun as an inside joke between his brothers and cousins in 2013.

via GIPHY

Called “the Sturridge”, it is the self-proclaimed “dorky dancer’s” second favourite goal celebration. He stopped his preferred topless celebration when it became a yellow card offence.

via GIPHY

The Sturridge has caught on like wildfire worldwide, and has even made its way to South Africa!

And though current Pool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t fancy the forward, he is a fan of his dance!

8. Roberto Di Matteo

Chelsea 1-0 Middlesbrough (1996/97 EPL)

Long before he celebrated Chelsea’s goals on the touchline, ex-manager Roberto Di Matteo was the one doing the actually scoring and celebrating on the pitch!

The former Italian midfielder struck a classic Renaissance pose, lying akimbo while pointing skyward, after unlocking a stubborn Boro defence and prompted his teammates to join him in a picture perfect finish.

9. Robbie Keane

via GIPHY

A celebration befitting the Irish goalslinger; Robbie Keane simply cannot contain his joy after scoring that he breaks into cartwheels before ending off with a forward roll and finger guns blazing!

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan’s celebration has seen him been compared to US Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton.

King Keane recently unveiled a variation of his goal celebration with his new club ATK in the Indian Super League.

The classic Robbie Keane celebration with an Indian twist 😍 Watch it LIVE on @hotstartweets: https://t.co/HafkZKLTNX

JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app. #ISLMoments #KOLDEL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/DMSNuKtsYY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 23, 2017

10. Mario Balotelli

via GIPHY

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (2011/12 EPL)

Following some off-field troubles (including letting off fireworks in his own home), Citizen striker Mario Balotelli decided to make a statement after scoring the opener in the Manchester derby.

Revealing a t-shirt that read “Why always me?”, the temperamental Italian sealed his name in the Sky Blues’ history book and our list!

**Bonus**

Temur Ketsbaia

Newcastle 2-1 Bolton Wanderers (1997/98 EPL)

Typically, a goal celebration is a happy affair. But we think that Geordie cult hero Temur Ketsbaia might disagree!

After scoring a late winner against Bolton, the Georgian seemed to fly into a rage – tossing his shirt to the crowd and elbowing his celebrating teammate before kicking in the advertising boards!

Known as the Mad Monk, Ketsbaia chalked the bizarre celebration down to his frustration after being frequently left out of the Toons’ starting eleven.