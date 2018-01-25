Leeds forced into embarrassing U-turn over new badge

Championship club Leeds have been forced to backtrack on a new club crest after a backlash from supporters.

The new badge, featuring a figure performing the club salute, was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon but immediately came in for widespread criticism with some fans calling it “shocking”.

Club officials said more than 10,000 people were consulted during six months of research into the new design, which was meant to help mark the club’s centenary next year.

The new design was said to: “represent the passion and the unique identity that runs deep through the club”.

But within hours, more than 50,000 fans had signed an online petition calling for the new design to be changed.

Others poked fun of it online, saying it resembled a video game logo.

The criticism led the club into an embarrassing rethink.

“We need to reopen the consultation process,” Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear told a local radio station.

“Because the direction is so distinctive and breaks with a lot of conventions, that consultation process hasn’t gone deep enough.”

“I genuinely feel excited about the passion of Leeds fans. It’s slightly unfortunate it’s been demonstrated in this way but it reinforces what a big fanbase we are,” Kinnear added.

“Transparency has been at the heart of everything we do. We’re not going to hide. We’re big enough to take the feedback and engage with supporters and they should trust us to do the right thing.”

