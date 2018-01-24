Emanuelson backs Utrecht boss ahead of Feyenoord tie

FC Utrecht midfielder Urby Emanuelson says the players are feeling confident ahead of their clash with Feyenoord and are in full support of new manager Jean-Paul de Jong.

The Eredivisie outfit appointed De Jong as their new boss on January 2, after parting ways with Erik ten Hag, and he drew his first game in charge 1-1 against AZ Alkmaar.

Emanuelson believes De Jong is the right man for the job and is determined to help him make a success of his tenure at the club.

“We have confidence ahead of our match at home to Feyenoord tomorrow night,” Emanuelson told the NOS.

“Our manager Jean-Paul de Jong has the confidence of the squad . It is fantastic for De Jong that he was appointed FC Utrecht manager and we as players support that decision.

“We must now perform in order to give de Jong the chance to put his own stamp on things and to carry on the good work started by Erik Ten Hag.

“We hope to win many matches during the second half of the season.”