FIFA considering imposing cap on agents’ fees

UEFA is considering imposing a cap on agents’ fees following a meeting of its Professional Football Strategy Group (PSFG).

The PSFG discussed a series of new initiatives at a summit in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The subject was back in the headlines this week after Alexis Sanchez’s move from Arsenal to Manchester United.

Sanchez’s agent Fernando Felicevich was reported to have received £15 million as part of the Chilean’s move to Old Trafford.

Premier League clubs were found to have paid a total of £220m in agents’ fees during the 2016-17 season – an increase of 38 percent.

Other recent moves have seen Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes receive £7m when Manchester City signed goalkeeper Ederson, while Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola was said to have been paid £24m for arranging the midfielder’s £89m move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Agents paid an average of 12.6% of transfer fees per the UEFA benchmark report #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/FbOoZXmUQ0 — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) January 17, 2018

A statement from UEFA read: “The PFSC endorsed a joint position on football agents/intermediaries, which is designed to shape policy change in this regard by potentially adding a cap on fees, introducing more transparency/accountability, and appropriate sanctions in case of infringement of the rules.”

Other football-related issues including Financial Fair Play, squad size limits, and a “transfer tax” were also discussed.