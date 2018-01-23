Manchester United retain top spot in money list

Manchester United have retained their spot as the world’s richest football club for the second year in a row, according to accounting firm Deloitte.

It marks the 10th time that United have topped Deloitte’s Football Money League.

Manchester United’s revenues for the 2016/17 season totalled €676.3 million after receiving a €44.5m boost from Uefa for winning the Europa League.

Spanish giants Real Madrid were in second place with €674.6 million, while Barcelona were in third position at €648.3 million.

There were a record ten English Premier League clubs in the top 20, while there were 14 EPL clubs in the top 30.

The list is based purely on revenues accrued and does not take into account debts.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City were in fourth and fifth position, while Arsenal, Paris St-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus completed the rest of the top 10.

Tottenham were in 11th place, Leicester City in 14th, West Ham 17th, Southampton 18th and Everton in 20th place.

Southampton and Bournemouth entered the top 20 and top 30 respectively thanks to increased TV revenues.

The combined revenues of the 20 clubs rose six percent to €7.9 billion, a new record, with it expected to break €8 billion next year.

“European football continues to flourish financially, with almost half a billion Euro of revenue growth for the top 20 Money League clubs. And at the top, we’ve seen the closest ever battle for the top spot, with Manchester United pipping Real Madrid to retain their title of the highest revenue generating club in the world. United generated £581m in 2016/17,” said Dan Jones, partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

“United’s ability to retain first position is all the more impressive against the backdrop of the weakened pound against the Euro, and with both Real Madrid and Barcelona forecasting further revenue growth in 2017-18, the battle at the top will likely come down to on-pitch performance again next year.

“With all three clubs through to the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League, it may be as simple as the club that goes furthest in the competition will have the best chance of topping the Money League next year.”

Deloitte’s Football Money League Top 10 2016/17

1. Manchester United: €676.3m

2. Real Madrid: €674.6m

3. Barcelona: €648.3m

4. Bayern Munich; €587.8m

5. Manchester City: €527.7m

6. Arsenal: €487.6m

7. Paris Saint Germain: €486.2m

8. Chelsea: €428m

9. Liverpool: €424.2m

10. Juventus: €405.7m