8 times Ronaldinho made defenders look stupid

FOX Sports Asia pays tribute to the retired Ronaldinho with eight of his most mind-blowing goals.

The world of football was rocked by a piece of major news this week.

No, we are not referring to the shock revelation of the latest destination for Arsenal’s contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

But rather, the news that Brazilian international Ronaldinho is now officially retired!

The 37-year-old, who starred in Nike’s 2002 Scorpion KO ads, is scheduled to have a farewell tribute after this year’s World Cup.

Besides last playing for Fluminense in 2015, Ronaldinho also wore the jerseys of Paris St Germain, Barcelona, A.C. Milan, Gremio, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Queretaro.

At the international level, the bucktoothed forward played for the Brazil national team across all age levels – winning a U-17 World Championship, Copa America, Confederations Cup and World Cup along the way.

Barcelona Legend

Stating his five-year Barca stint as “his best years”, Ronaldinho was the Catalan club’s original Brazilian magician on the pitch (Coutinho who?).

From 2002 to 2008, the ever-smiling central attacking midfielder dazzled the Camp Nou with his perfect blend of technical skills and creativity. The free-kick and penalty specialist scored 70 goals in 145 games.

Favouring the “Elastico”, a move he learnt from watching idol Rivelino, Ronaldinho was described by former teammate, Deco as being “far more gifted than Leo (Messi) or Cristiano (Ronaldo)”. The former Portugal international elaborated, “He was a natural with special ability. Whenever we gave the ball to him, the moves and goals were from a different world.”

Besides winning a slew of trophies (La Liga, Champions League and Ballon d’Or), Ronaldinho also served as mentor and friend to a young Lionel Messi. The two-time FIFA Player of the Year even assisted Messi for the Argentine’s first senior goal!

Despite winning less silverware than say Ronaldo or Messi, Ronaldinho has no regrets: “I’ve achieved everything I wanted to and I’m grateful for that.”

And it goes without saying that we are grateful for the cheeky Brazilian playmaker!

Hence, we sieve through our memory to bring you eight of his best goals.

PSG 2-0 Bordeaux (Coupe de France)

24 April 2003

After opening the scoring in the 22th minute, the Brazilian signed off the match in style in the 81st minute with a cheeky chip at the edge of the penalty box and over the well-positioned Bordeaux goalkeeper Ulrich Rame.

He received a standing ovation from the Parisian supporters.

Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla (La Liga)

3 September 2003

Making his home debut, Ronaldinho provided a moment of magic for the gathered 80,000 fans at the Camp Nou; despite the 12.05am kick off.

The silky smooth playmaker made a mazy run and dribbled past two Sevilla players before striking the ball from 30 yards out!

Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal (La Liga)

25 November 2006

Scoring twice in the match, Ronaldinho first scored his 50th career league goal against the Yellow Submarines.

But it is his second goal that would be the highlight of the evening with a peach of an overhead bicycle kick! He later said that it was a goal that he has dreamt of scoring since young.

G⚽️AL MORNING!!!

🔝⚽️ Is this one of Ronaldinho’s best goals?

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

19 November 2005

Arguably the Brazilian’s best season in his whole career, Ronaldinho scored two goals in the away leg of the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His first goal saw the Brazilian marauding up the left flank, jinking past a fresh-faced 20-year-old Sergio Ramos and defender Ivan Helguera before wrong footing keeper Iker Casillas with a disguised shot!

He earned a standing ovation from the rival Real Madrid fans that day – making him only the second Barca player to receive such an honour after Diego Maradona! He said later on, “I will never forget this because it is very rare for any footballer to be applauded in this way by the opposition fans.”

Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona (Champions League)

8 March 2005

Despite scoring two goals for the Catalan side, Ronaldinho was unable to prevent his side from exiting the Champions League on a 5-4 overall aggregate loss.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian pulled a spectacular strike out of his bag of footballing tricks as he faked Petr Cech before striking the ball with no back-lift from twenty yards out.

Atletico Madrid 4-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

1 March 2008

Ending his Barcelona stint exactly how he started it five years before, Ronaldinho opened the scoring with a bicycle kick, similar to his wonder debut goal against Villarreal.

It was his last ever goal for the Spanish club before moving to Milan.

A.C. Milan 4-0 Siena (Serie A)

17 January 2010

After a debut season riddled with injuries and fitness issues, Ronaldinho begun to hit form once again.

In the league match against Siena in 2010, the Brazilian scored his first hat-trick for the club with the last of the bunch being a real wonder goal!

England 1-2 Brazil (World Cup)

21 June 2002

As part of Brazil’s “Three Rs” offensive unit together with Ronaldo and Rivaldo, Ronaldinho took matters into his own hands after his team went behind to a Michael Owen strike in the 23th minute.

The cunning playmaker bamboozled English defender Ashley Cole before laying off an assist to Rivaldo for the equaliser.

But Ronaldinho saved his best for a free-kick in the 50th minute, which he curled into the top left corner from 40 yards out and completely fooling keeper David Seaman.

Which Ronaldinho goal is your favourite?

