Giggs handed Wales reins

Former Wales star Ryan Giggs has landed his first job in management after being confirmed as Chris Coleman’s successor at the helm of the national team.

The Manchester United icon was capped 64 times by his country, scoring 12 goals, although he never featured at a major tournament on the international stage.

Giggs’ only previous managerial experience came at Old Trafford, when he took charge of United’s final four games of the 2013/14 campaign following the sacking of David Moyes.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Watch our exclusive interview with Ryan Giggs right here!#CroesoGiggsy #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/aELO3AcpRp — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) January 15, 2018

The 44-year-old stayed on as Louis van Gaal’s assistant for the next two seasons before deciding to leave the club in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

“I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the national team,” Giggs said in a press conference on Monday after agreeing a four-year contract with the Football Association of Wales.

“The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for Euro 2020 excite me a great deal.

“I can’t wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year.

We’re wishing #MUFC legend Ryan Giggs all the best in his new role as Wales manager. pic.twitter.com/PpG4XPAEO0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

“I have got a great group of players to work with that have been successful over the last four or five years.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t qualify for the World Cup. With the group of players that we have got we should be there and it is my job to get us there.

“It is up to me to give it my all and make the country proud just like they were two years ago in the Euros.

“I loved playing for my country and now this is probably the proudest moment in my life to lead the Welsh nation into the next two to four years.”