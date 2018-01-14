Giggs to be named new Wales manager

Ryan Giggs is to be named the new manager of Wales on Monday, according to reports.

The former Wales captain will sign a four-year contract, Sky Sports and the BBC reported.

The Football Association of Wales has arranged a news conference for Monday afternoon in Cardiff, and is expected to name the former Manchester United star as Chris Coleman’s replacement.

Coleman left in November to take over at Sunderland after a successful five-year spell in charge that saw him take Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

He left after Wales narrowly missed out on qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Giggs’ only previous managerial experience came as a caretaker when he took over at Old Trafford for four games during the 2013-14 season following the sacking of David Moyes.

He also worked as Louis van Gaal’s assistant at United for two years, but was allowed to leave when Jose Mourinho joined the club in 2016.