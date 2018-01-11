Kluivert reveals Mourinho message

Ajax Amsterdam teenage sensation Justin Kluivert has denied Jose Mourinho tried to tap him up for Manchester United after the 2017 Europa League final.

United beat Ajax 2-0 at the Friends Arena in Solna and after the game, Mourinho was pictured with the 18-year-old Kluivert after the game.

Reports surfaced that the Red Devils head coach spoke to the son of legendary Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert – to convince him to join the Premier League giants once he develops further.

However, Kluivert has put an end to the speculation by claiming the Portuguese tactician came over for a friendly chat, as they have met before.

“He just liked to see me. Mourinho knows me from the time that I was a little boy and my father played at Barcelona when Mourinho worked there as an assistant trainer,” he told reporters.

Kluivert has impressed with the Eredivisie giants this season, scoring five goals in 11 starts.