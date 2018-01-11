Pjaca pleased with Schalke switch

New Schalke forward Marko Pjaca feels he’s made the right choice to join the Bundesliga outfit for the rest of the season.

Pjaca, 22, arrived at the Champions League-chasing outfit last week on a six-month loan from Juventus, after struggling to break into Max Allegri’s starting XI.

At 1.86m tall, the former Dinamo Zagreb man offers a physical threat as well as a creative outlet as in inside-forward from the left channel or as a direct pacey winger on the right.

I’m very happy to open this new chapter in my career. @s04 is a big club with amazing fans and it’s a privilege to be part of this. I wish to thank them for this opportunity, my injury is history, I’m ready for new challenges and sure that together we can achieve great things. pic.twitter.com/6seoesVCBW — Marko Pjaca (@marko_pjaca20) January 4, 2018

While head coach Dominic Tedesco saw the Croatia international winger as the ideal signing to bolster his attacking options, Pjaca opted for the move to Die Knappen in order to earn his place in the national team for the 2018 World Cup this year.

And now after scoring on his first appearance for the club in a friendly against KRC Genk, Pjaca revealed his settling in well amongst his new teammates.

“The lads took me under their wing immediately, you can’t take that for granted. I felt like part of the team immediately,” he told the club’s website. “The atmosphere is exceptional, I felt that from the first day in the training camp.

“The team have been performing very well of late. My goal is to contribute to a successful second half of the season.

“The conversations with Domenico Tedesco were crucial to me deciding to join Schalke. He explained his plans and convinced me. I want to pay back his faith!”