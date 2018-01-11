Real advance despite Numancia draw

Real Madrid were once again unconvincing as they drew 2-2 with Numancia in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with Los Blancos advancing to the quarter-final stages nonetheless 5-2 on aggregate.

Real Madrid 2 Numancia 2

Vazquez gets first

Guillermo levels

Vazquez puts Madrid back in front

Guillermo secures brace

Match summary

Madrid’s second string were not convincing but still took the lead through Lucas Vazquez. Guillermo Fernández Hierro replied before Vazquez made it 2-1.

It was a tight game and the lowly side showed a fighting spirit as Guillermo got a leveler in the second stanza.

Match report

It was a relatively quiet opening in the first 10 minutes although Real hit the front soon after when a ball to the far post saw Lucas Vazquez head home with the goalkeeper having little chance to change events.

However, Numancia nearly hit back with Higinio Marín Escavy close to a reply, but Kiko Casilla was alert to the danger to take the ball off the striker’s toe.

However, just before the break the minnows drew level largely against the run of play. Marc Mateu’s ball found Guillermo Fernández Hierro at the far post and he fired beyond the keeper to add parity.

Then, on the hour mark Vazquez put Madrid back in front with his second when Borja Mayoral nodded it down for him to slam into the net.

Yet, the minnows showed great fight in what was a quiet second period in terms of chances. And it paid off when Guillermo got a late equaliser, heading home a cross from near the penalty spot to make it 2-2.