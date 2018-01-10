Tevez has ‘no regrets’ over China move

Former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez says he has no regrets about his unsuccessful spell in China after returning to boyhood club Boca Juniors for a third spell.

Tevez left Boca for Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016 to become one of the highest paid footballers in the world – earning an estimated £600,000 per week.

But his contract was terminated by the Chinese Super League club this week a year early after a year which saw Tevez played only 20 games and scored just four goals. Tevez was injured for much of his spell and his professionalism was questioned by fans and club officials. Shenhua finished a disappointing 11th in the Chinese Super League and were knocked out of the Asian Champions League in qualifying.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Boca, and said he now aims to try and win the Copa Libertadores. Six-time winners Boca last won the trophy in 2007.

“I want to enjoy these next two years with Boca because it’s the last thing I have left,” he told a press conference. “I have little [time] left in football and I have to enjoy it.”

“We all know the responsibility of playing a Libertadores. I think it’s time to try to take that weight off us and win it,” he added.

"I haven't got many years left in football and to be at a #WorldCup, for a player of my age, it would be something beautiful and it would be a sign of recognition too" Carlos Tevez speaking after rejoining @BocaJrsOficial Will we see him with 🇦🇷@Argentina at 🇷🇺Russia 2018? pic.twitter.com/MVvAXLUDfY — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) January 10, 2018

Boca chairman Daniel Angelici told reporters that no money had changed hands as part of the deal that saw Tevez return to his former club.

Talking of his spell in China, he said: “I have no regrets. When I made the decision [to go to China] I took it knowing the consequences,” he said.

“As I won, I also lost,” he added.