Villas-Boas injured in Dakar rally crash

Former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas is out of the Dakar rally after injuring his back in a crash on the fourth stage in Peru.

Some of you might have missed the news that the Portuguese boss had left his role as coach of Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in November in order to compete in his first Dakar rally.

The gruelling race is not for the feint of heart, so Villas-Boas’ decision to debut in the race at the age of 40 was either incredibly brave or foolhardy, depending on your view of things.

Villas-Boas was performing admirably on debut, in 43rd place for Team Overdrive after the third stage, but crashed on stage four after his Toyota Hilux hit a sand dune.

Fortunately, he sustained no broken bones, though a hospital check-up revealed he had done some damage to his back.

Villas-Boas later took to Instagram to confirm he and his co-driver Ruben Faria had withdrawn from the race.

“Just to tell everyone that both me and Ruben are safe and well and back in the bivouac,” he said. “We jumped off a dune and crashed the car nose first. The Dakar unfortunately is finished for us.”

A total of 28 competitors have lost their lives since the start of the Dakar Rally in 1979.

Among those fatalities, 19 were motorcycle related, 6 car related, 1 truck related, and 2 competitors died as a result of local rebel conflict.