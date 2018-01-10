Remembering Nike’s Scorpion KO Tournament: Rematch

FOX Sports Asia completes the look-back at the Nike Scorpion KO tournament players, complete with surprise ending.

Os Tornados

Luis Figo (Portugal)

Attacking midfielder/winger

Having already made the controversial move from Barcelona to Real Madrid, Luis Figo was rolling in the good times back in 2002 – having won the league title and Champions League!

The former Portuguese winger then left for Inter in 2005 and retired in 2009. In 2015, Figo wanted to run for the FIFA presidency but later withdrew from the elections.

In addition, the former Madridista founded Network90 – a networking site for the professional football industry.

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Striker

After sealing a move to Real in 2002, Ronaldo went on to win two La Liga titles. He then moved to A.C. Milan before retiring at Corinthians in 2011 after a eighteen-year career.

Outside of football, the Brazilian striker has been an United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador since 2000. Ronaldo was also the ambassador for the 2014 World Cup.

On top of that, the second-highest goalscorer for Brazil also owns two sports teams (A1 Team Brazil and Fort Lauderdale Strikers). Ronaldo even has his own sports marketing company 9INE – which manages MMA fighter Anderson Silva.

Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Defender

Touted as “the most offensive-minded left-back in the history of the game“, Madridista Roberto Carlos was a familiar sight at the Bernabeu stadium. The Brazilian left-back also played for Fenerbahce, Corinthians and Anzhi Makhackala.

After retiring in 2012, Carlos joined Anzhi’s backroom staff before moving on to coach Sivasspor, Akhisar Belediyespor and Delhi Dynamos. He left Delhi after the 2015 season.

Since then, the World Cup winner has launched his Ginga Scout software which connects players with coaches worldwide.

Funk Seoul Brothers

Denilson (Brazil)

Winger

Moving to Real Betis for a then-record fee in 1998, Denilson stayed at the La Liga club till 2005 before moving aboard with Bordeaux and FC Dallas.

The Copa America winner then endured a start-stop end to his playing career – signing with Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Itumbiara Esporte Clube, Hai Phong FC and Kavala FC.

After retiring in 2010, Denilson has been working as a sports commentator for Rede Bandeirantes.

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Forward/attacking midfielder

Having set the world ablaze with his bag of footballing tricks at the 2002 World Cup, the former Paris Saint-Germain man proceeded to play for Barcelona, Milan, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro and Fluminense.

Despite being one of the seven players to have won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or, Ronaldinho has not been playing since he terminated his contract with Fluminense in 2015.

Off the pitch, the Brazilian forward/attacking midfielder has been heavily involved in philanthropy work with the United Nations – helping out with their Children’s Fund and HIV/AIDS programme!

Seol Ki-Hyeon (South Korea)

Striker/winger

After a successful spell with Anderlecht, Seol Ki-Hyeon made the move to England – playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Reading and Fulham.

In 2010, the first South Korean to score in the Champions League moved back home to the K-League. Seol played for Pohang Steelers, Ulsan Hyundai and Incheon United before calling it a day in 2015.

Subsequently, he became the manager of Sungkyunkwan University’s football team and was appointed the assistant coach for the South Korean national team in March last year.

Tutto Bene

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Defender

After making a name for himself at Inter, Fabio Cannavaro seemed destined for a bigger club. So it was no surprise that the World Cup winner signed for Juventus, Real and Al-Ahli before hanging up his boots in 2011.

Cannavaro initially stayed at Al-Ahli as a global ambassador and technical director, but was promoted to assistant coach in 2013. However, the Ballon d’Or winner was poached by Guangzhou Evergrande in 2014.

Italy’s most capped player then managed Tianjin Quanjian, leading them to the league title in the 2016 season before returning back to Guangzhou the following season.

Tomas Rosicky (Czech Republic)

Attacking midfielder

Nicknamed “the little Mozart”, Tomas Rosicky already had a league title under his belt at Borussia Dortmund. The attacking midfield maestro also played for Arsenal and Sparta Prague.

Although Rosicky spent ten seasons with the Gunners, the former Czech Republic national team captain spent more time in the treatment room than the pitch. The Arsenal’s sick bay Hall of Famer (surpassing even Abou Diaby, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla) made just 247 appearances for the London club.

Rosicky retired on 20th December 2017 after persistent injuries at Sparta.

Rio Ferdinand (England)

Defender

The fresh face in the Manchester United‘s locker room at the time; Rio Ferdinand became the then-most expensive English defender when he joined them for £30 million.

A United hero; the respected English centre-back stayed with the Red Devils for twelve seasons – winning six league titles and fourteen trophies! He played for Queens Park Rangers for one season before retiring in 2015.

Ferdinand is now with BT Sport as a pundit. He has also announced his plans to go into professional boxing recently.

Equipo del Fuego

Claudio Lopez (Argentina)

Forward/winger

Already a fan favourite at Valencia, Claudio Lopez moved to Lazio as the club wanted to partner him with countryman Hernan Crespo. Despite his spell in Italy being ridden with injuries, the Coppa Italia winner scored a direct corner (olympic) goal against Anderlecht in the Champions League!

The Argentine forward/winger‘s persistent injuries followed him as he moved to Club America, Racing Club, Kansas City Wizards and Colorado Rapids.

Lopez, an effective set-piece taker blessed with a killer left foot, retired in 2010.

Gaizka Mendieta (Spain)

Midfielder

After a terrible time at Lazio, Gaizka Mendieta reestablished his reputation with Barcelona and Middlesbrough. He helped Boro to their first ever silverware – the 2004 League Cup!

The Spanish midfielder subsequently retired after four seasons with the English side in 2008 and still lives in the area to this day.

Besides working as a pundit with Sky Sports, Mendieta is also a music fan who DJs. He appeared at the 2015 Benicassim festival as a supporting artist for Los Planetas.

Hernan Crespo (Argentina)

Striker

Moving on from Lazio in 2002, Hernan Crespo moved initially as cover for injury-hit Inter.

The Argentine forward lasted just a year there before playing for Chelsea (where he flopped, BADLY), Milan, Genoa and Parma. Crespo retired in 2012 as Parma’s all-time record goalscorer with 94 goals in 201 appearances.

The Argentinean national team third highest goalscorer served as Parma’s youth coach till 2015. Crespo then took up the managerial reins at Modena before being dismissed in 2016.

**Bonus**

Rematch and Alternate Ending

Now if you have seen the Nike ad in question, then you will know that *spoiler alert* Thierry Henry, Hidetoshi Nakata and Francesco Totti (Triple Espresso) beat Figo, Ronaldo and Carlos (Os Tornados) in the Scorpion KO tournament finals.

But Nike believed that in football, like in life, everyone deserves a second chance. And besides, no one likes to be on the losing side.

Sooooo rematch time! However, instead of first-goal-win rule, the two teams will instead compete in a race to reach 100 goals.

