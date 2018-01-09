Rumour ratings: Ozil the Old Lady? Auba to China?

With the January sales and transfer window in full swing, their are lots of rumours swirling about who will move where before the end of the month.

FOX Sports Asia tries to shed some light on some of the potential January dealings.

Ozil the Old Lady

One thing seems to be sure if newspaper reports are to be believed and that is Mesut Ozil will be leaving Arsenal before the window is up. The World Cup-winning attacking midfielder’s contract is up in the summer and naturally he is in demand. Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign Ozil, but Juventus are also keen.

Corriere dello Sport reporting this morning that Juventus want to sign Mesut Ozil on a free in the summer. That would be a classic Juve signing, so shrewd. Also think Ozil would do very well in Italy; would suit pace of game. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 8, 2018

Rating: 7/10 Ozil will definitely be leaving the Emirates, whether in January or in the summer. The decision is likely to rest on two things. If he is settled in the UK then Mourinho may get his man, although Juve can offer him a new challenge in a different country, the chance to link up with German teammate Sami Khedira plus an increased likelihood of silverware given their recent domestic dominance.

Citizen Sanchez?

Another Gunner on the move is Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has made no secret of his desire to leave Arsenal and it looks like he could be heading north, swapping the Emirates for the Etihad, sooner than planned. Pep Guardiola tried to sign him in the summer but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Rumour Rating: 8/10 City were prepared to wait until the summer and get their man on a free transfer, but the recent injury to Gabriel Jesus has left Pep Guardiola urgently in need of another forward. Around £30 million should be enough to seal the deal, according to reports.

Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City will be completed in January. Fee between £25million – £30million. pic.twitter.com/lSjG43r00i — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) January 7, 2018

Griezmann a Red Devil?

Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford was a thing in the summer and the opening of the new transfer window has reignited talk that the enigmatic French forward could once again be on his way to Manchester. Given United’s recent troubles in the goal-scoring department one can understand why Jose Mourinho would be interested although Barcelona are now rumoured to have entered the fray.

Rumour Rating: 4/10 Given that United splashed out such a huge sum on Lukaku in the summer it seems unlikely they would do the same again just four months down the line, although Diego Costa’s return to Atleti could mean they are preparing to lose Griezmann. Mourinho will also probably not be pleased about the striker’s reported increased wage demands so a move to Barcelona seems the more likely outcome. This one’s just paper talk.

UPDATE|| Griezmann has changed his mind about Manchester United. Barcelona are looking to sell Suarez and will go for Griezmann in summer. United are furious. Deal was practically agreed but Antoine wants to stay in Spain. [Source: Ní PISTA] — Transfer HERO (@TransferHERO) January 8, 2018

Aubameyang heading east.

One transfer window story that doesn’t seem to go away is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s imminent move to the Chinese Super League, with powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande reportedly already agreed on a huge £63.5 million deal to take the Gabon striker to China. As they say, there’s no smoke without fire, even though Arsenal are also interested in him as a Sanchez replacement.

Reports in China suggesting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a €72million deal to join Guangzhou Evergrande. Very disappointing to see another top player not join the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/EZLd2OfDK8 — Team FA (@TeamFA) January 8, 2018

Rumour rating: 7/10 Top African players going to China seems to be a well worn trail, and unlike European players moving east doesn’t seem to harm their international team prospects while it does offer them the opportunity of financial security in just a few short years. Dortmund may not want to lose their main goal getter, but they are also practical. That kind of money can easily secure the services of an adequate replacement. Expect an announcement soon.