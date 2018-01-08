Boost for United as PSG rule out Dybala move

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poured cold water on speculation linking them with a move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

The French giants bolstered their frontline in the off-season with the money-spinning acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to join Edinson Cavani in attack.

Dybala’s future continues to be the subject of conjecture due to his fine form for Juve, having already bettered last season’s tally of 11 goals by three before the turn of the year.

The Argentina international sent the rumour mill turning in November when he expressed a desire to play alongside PSG star Neymar, but Al-Khelaifi insists the club’s future is bright without him.

“The truth is there are a lot of good players in Serie A, not just Dybala,” he told La Stampa. “If we are interested in him, we’ll call Juventus.

“[Juve president Andrea] Agnelli is a good friend but I can tell you that Dybala, at the moment, is not the key to PSG’s future.”

The news has given a boost to Manchester United’s hopes of acquiring the player, although they may have to battle the likes of Real Madrid in order to secure his signature.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his forward ranks and Dybala and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann are said to be top of his shopping list.