Xavi: PSG’s Mbappe a ‘monster’

Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi believes that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has huge potential and could become the best player in the world.

Xavi is still plying his trade for Al Sadd in Qatar but will retire at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, says the French teenager has the potential to one day take over the mantle as the world’s best player from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Speaking to El Pais, the 37-year-old said, “I think there will be a while after Messi and Cristiano when Neymar will be the reference point. Especially as he is Brazilian; Brazil have every chance of making it to a World Cup final.

“The Neymar era will last three or four years, and then Mbappé’s time will come. He has mad potential. And he is still young; he’s only 19. He is a monster.

“I think that talent beats physical gifts. Neymar is like Messi: talent and physicality. I think that Mbappé has more physical gifts than talent. Players who have been truly gifted have both: Maradona, Pelé, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. Mbappé has talent too, but I see him as more of a [Thierry] Henry.

“Mbappé needs to improve numerous things in terms of his understanding of the game. Because, when he was a kid, he didn’t need to think; he made the difference thanks to his power and pace. I would like to see Mbappé up against a defence like that of Atlético Madrid. The way I see things, right now Neymar is the better player.”