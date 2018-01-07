Reaction as Coutinho leaves Liverpool

Liverpool fans can no longer try to ignore the fact that Philippe Coutinho is going to leave after the two clubs announced on Saturday that a deal has been agreed that will see the Brazilian midfielder move to the Nou Camp.

The Anfield club have reportedly agreed to sell the 25-year old for a fee in the region of £142m.

The transfer fee will the biggest ever received by a British club and is the third-highest ever following Neymar’s £197m move to PSG and the £160m the Parisians forked out for Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Many Liverpool fans were understandably unhappy with the news that one of their best players was leaving, even though it has been one of football’s worst kept secrets since Barcelona first made a move for the player this summer.

Still, the online response was both fast and furious.

I finally understand what a hard brexit feels like with the Coutinho transfer. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) January 6, 2018

IF the sale of Coutinho was simply to fund the Keïta and Van Dijk transfers, then we riot. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) January 6, 2018

Why is Coutinho leaving now? Can't play in the champions league and la liga is already wrapped up, may as well stay at Liverpool until the summer and leave on better terms — Alfie. (@UtdAlfie) January 6, 2018

I find myself not losing my shit about Coutinho the same way I did about Torres and Suarez. We’re so much better equipped to deal with Coutinho leaving than most would have you believe. We weren’t ready to lose either Torres or Saurez. They propped us up. — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) January 6, 2018

It was all too much for some fans.

In Iraq .. some one … The first one who burned coutinho's shirt ,

he deserved…

😡😡😡

The new traitor pic.twitter.com/A4YD2t8rx4 — omarqahtan (@omarfowler2006) January 6, 2018

My son can’t stop crying into the Coutinho shirt I bought him for Christmas, Coutinho is his favourite player!!! you should be ashamed of yourselves @LFC #KloppOUT — #KloppOUT (@KloppMustGo) January 6, 2018

Don’t worry, the club has your back!

Liverpool Football Club is to offer supporters who bought a 2017-18 replica shirt printed with Philippe Coutinho’s name and number a £50 voucher, once the move is completed. (@LFC) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 6, 2018

Former players were a bit more level-headed about the news.

Disappointed Coutinho has gone, never thought he’d turn into the players he’s become when I first played with him, but he’s been a great @LFC player these last few years. 142 million though! Just need to use the money better than we did when Suarez left!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 6, 2018

While others just preferred to make jokes about the news.

Doesnt it get annoying being a feeder club 🙄 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) January 6, 2018

Outrageous really that a player in his prime would ever want to leave a club in Liverpool for Barcelona. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2018

Others just wanted to wish him the best.

Good luck @Phil_Coutinho and thank you for all the memories! You were fantastic for our club. Some amazing goals and assists ⚽️🔝 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) January 6, 2018

Fans then began to turn their attentions to possible replacements.

Lemar and Riyad Mahrez would be two great additions to Liverpool, if people can see past Coutinho leaving, the deal isn't as bad as some people are making out. January is stupid, but that's on Coutinho, it's not Liverpool. We don't need rats like that at #LFC Liverpool is bigger. — David Gregson (@LFCDavid7) January 4, 2018

the only Coutinho replacement for me pic.twitter.com/RSkfWiKacR — ⚡ (@IndoEmreCan) January 2, 2018

When Liverpool fans realise Oxlade-Chamberlain was the replacement for Coutinho… pic.twitter.com/6bIbaXcOQg — Mike Peak (@NisenGeeza) January 6, 2018

What’s your take on the deal?

