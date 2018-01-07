Football

Reaction as Coutinho leaves Liverpool

Liverpool fans can no longer try to ignore the fact that Philippe Coutinho is going to leave after the two clubs announced on Saturday that a deal has been agreed that will see the Brazilian midfielder move to the Nou Camp.

The Anfield club have reportedly agreed to sell the 25-year old for a fee in the region of £142m.

The transfer fee will the biggest ever received by a British club and is the third-highest ever following Neymar’s £197m move to PSG and the £160m the Parisians forked out for Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Many Liverpool fans were understandably unhappy with the news that one of their best players was leaving, even though it has been one of football’s worst kept secrets since Barcelona first made a move for the player this summer.

Still, the online response was both fast and furious.

It was all too much for some fans.

Don’t worry, the club has your back!

Former players were a bit more level-headed about the news.

While others just preferred to make jokes about the news.

Others just wanted to wish him the best.

Fans then began to turn their attentions to possible replacements.

What’s your take on the deal?

The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT

Comments