James eyes long term stay at Bayern

FC Bayern München forward James Rodriguez has revealed he is determined to see out his contract at the club after originally signing on loan from Real Madrid until 2019.

James has scored twice and recorded a further three assists in the Bundesliga so far this season, as well as helping manager Jupp Heynckes' outfit to a place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Currently the Bavarians also top the league by 11 points over second-placed FC Schalke 04.

As such, Rodriguez wants to continue his stay with the German champions and has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Speaking to Kicker, the Colombia ace said, "I'm staying here. My present is here and I'm very happy in Munich. I don't want to think about anything else.

"I like the stadiums in the Bundesliga a lot. They're always full. You also play against very good teams, it's a top league. I have a very good feeling with the team. I hope things go well in the second half of the season because I still want to achieve a lot with this team.

"I slowly found my rhythm. It helped that I got so much playing time. Jupp Heynckes is a top coach – second to none worldwide. We speak a lot and it helps me that he speaks Spanish."

The player is with his team in Qatar as Bayern prepare for the second half of the campaign by undergoing some conditioning work in the Arab country.