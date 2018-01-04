Salihamidzic: No injury crisis at Bayern

FC Bayern München sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has played down fears that the Bundesliga Champions are suffering from an injury crisis.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich left the training pitch early due to a broken finger.

The former VfB Stuttgart keeper has been a prominent figure at Die Roten this season, racking up 21 appearances due to the absence of first-choice stopper Manuel Neuer through injury.

“He went for a scan at the hospital. We hope it’s nothing serious,” Salihamidzic told the club’s website after the training session.

The diagnosis confirmed the goalkeeper only suffered a light sprain. His return to training is dependent on how the swelling of his finger goes down.

With reference to striker Robert Lewandowski’s patella ligament problems and Mats Hummels’ adductor problems, the former Bayern midfielder mentioned that both are close to returning to first-team training.

“We’re checking each training session when they’ll be able to re-join. Both are on the road to recovery,” he added with Hummels taking part in light running exercises on Wednesday while Lewandowski was in the weights room.

“Manuel Neuer is off crutches and starting his programme. We’ll give him all the time in the world to get fit again.”