11 dangerous spots to catch a football match

FOX Sports Asia goes around the world to bring you the eleven stadiums that you should watch your back when catching a football match.

One of the greatest footballing managers of all time, Dutchman Rinus Michels once said, “Football is something like war. Whoever behaves too properly, is lost.”

Despite being the father of the “Total Football” philosophy, Michels understood the dark side and dangers of the sport. So, perhaps it is safe to say that football hooliganism was already a thing in the 70s’.

Now as a fan of the beautiful game, heading overseas to catch your favourite team play can be a dream come true. Or your worst nightmare…

Fierce-looking fans, savage face paint and foreign chants are some of the ways to intimidate not only the opposing players but the fans as well.

Ultimately it is the venue, or more accurately, the stadium that brings together all the above listed factors, sets the tone of the football game and turns things up to eleven!

You only need to look back to Manchester United’s 1993 Champions League away fixture to Galatasarary, where the home supporters made sure that they lived up to their infamous “Welcome to Hell” banners at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium.

Then-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously said after losing the game, “It was Hell. I’ll never go there again.”

So what other footballing hells should you be wary of? We transverse the globe to bring you eleven of the most dangerous stadiums that you do not want to be caught wearing the wrong team colours.

England

Anfield, Liverpool

Opened in 1884, Anfield has been the home of Liverpool FC since 1892. The 54,074-capacity stadium was previously also home to Everton till their move to Goodison Park due to a rent dispute in 1892.

The sixth largest football stadium in England is famous for its game day atmosphere, particularly on European football nights, in which Pool supporters (affectionately known as the Kop) belt out the club anthem You Never Walk Alone.

Most recently, current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to the Anfield atmosphere which inspired his players to a 4-3 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2015/16 Europa League.

France

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, St. Etienne

Nicknamed the “Green Hell” or “Le Chaudron (the Cauldron)”, the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in France is home to Ligue 1 side St. Etienne. The 40,830-capacity ground is notorious for the home fans’ crazy antics.

Despite being temporarily reduced to 26,747-capacity due to on-going renovations, it has lost none of its potency.

The stadium experienced some crowd trouble after the 0-4 league defeat to Monaco in December when some home supporters clashed with French riot police after the match.

Scène surréaliste dans les couloirs de Geoffroy-Guichard avec la présence des forces de l’ordre en zone mixte! #ASSEASM @lequipe @lequipedusoir pic.twitter.com/W0SD1Mz8Up — Bilel Ghazi (@BilelGhazi) December 15, 2017

Greece

Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens

Named after the Greek War of Independence military commander, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium can be found in Piraeus, Athens. The 33,296-capacity ground is home to one of the nation’s top teams, Olympiacos.

One of the five-star stadiums in Europe, the venue was also the site of the 1981 Gate 7 Tragedy – the worst tragedy in Greek sports history.

After a 6-0 victory over AEK Athens, 21 people were trampled to death when home fans rushed the exit to celebrate the win.

Spain

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Loosely translated to “new field” in English, Camp Nou is the largest stadium in Europe with a capacity of 99,786.

Serving as the home grounds for FC Barcelona, the stadium houses one of the most passionate fan bases who is not afraid to make themselves heard. Just ask ex-Barca captain Luis Figo.

The Portuguese winger, who returned after moving to arch rivals Real Madrid, was pelted with coins, plastic bottles and even a pig’s head upon his return.

Italy

San Siro, Milan

Home to not just one but two Serie A teams, the San Siro is the spiritual home to both Inter and A.C. Milan.

Thus, the 80,018-capacity venue is the battleground for one of the fiercest rivalries in Italian football – the Milan derby.

The largest stadium in Italy has hosted one World Cup and four Champions League finals.

Germany

Westfalenstadion (Signal Iduna Park), Dortmund

Besides being Germany’s largest stadium, Westfalenstadion is also the home of football club Borussia Dortmund. The 80,552-capacity venue has the largest standing terrace (24,545) in Europe.

Known to fans as the “Temple of the Yellow Wall”, the Westafalenstadion is renowned for its atmosphere. The energetic BVB fans are ever ready to chant their heart out, wave flags and throw confetti.

And such passionate displays can only serve to inspire the home players and manager! Just ask ex-manager, the animated Jurgen Klopp.

Serbia

Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade

Formerly known as the Red Star Stadium, the 55,538-capacity ground is home to Red Star Belgrade since 1963. Serbia’s largest stadium was renamed in 2014 in honour of club legend Rajko Mitic.

Despite reducing the stadium’s maximum capacity, the move has done little to dampen the hooliganism that the home crowds have become notorious for.

In 2015, fans did not take kindly to being locked in as part of security control protocol. The agitated mob started hurling rocks, plastic seats and a stun grenade which left 35 police officers injured.

Turkey

Turk Telekom Arena, Istanbul

Despite being one of the youngest stadiums on the list, the Turk Telekom Stadium has a fearsome aura.

As the home of Turkish side Galatasaray since 2011, the 52,223-capacity stadium is already in the Guinness Book of World Record for the “loudest crowd roar in the world” coming in at a deafening 131.76 decibels!

Pretty scary if you happen to be on the opposing side if you ask us.

But even at their old stomping ground, the demolished Ali Sami Yen Stadium, Gala already had a reputation where their aggressive fans would intimidate opposing players and fans with infamous banners which read “Welcome to Hell”, setting off flares and thunderous chants.

Manchester United got a taste of this in 1993 when they faced the Turkish team in the Champions League.

The atmosphere was so intimidating that even fiery United midfielder Roy Keane decided not to join in the post-match scuffle between Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and the local police: “Normally I wouldn’t have backed off a fight, but even I wasn’t up for this one. There were a lot of Turks out there!”

Argentina

La Bombonera, Buenos Aires

One of the most iconic stadium in the world, La Bombonera is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 49,000-capacity stadium is owned by Boca Juniors football club.

Translating to “The Chocolate Box” in English, the D-shaped La Bombonera is anything but sweet. The frenzied home supporters are affectionately called “La Doce (The 12th man)” and it is said that the entire stadium shakes every time Boca attacks.

If you are feeling adventurous, stick around to catch the El Superclasico against their footballing nemesis River Plate! Be warned though; riots, firebombs and mace attacks are just everyday occurrences in the Chocolate Box.

Brazil

The Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Officially known as Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, the Maracana was opened in 1950 and has hosted two World Cups and one Summer Olympics.

The 78,838-capacity stadium is currently the largest in Brazil and is named after the famous river in Rio. Before renovations finished in 2013, the record attendance for the Maracana was 199,854 which was the last game of the 1950 World Cup.

Whether it is a local or international football game, you can be assured of a huge vocal crowd whose passion for the beautiful game far surpasses that for life itself.

North Korea

May Day Stadium, Pyongyang

Striking fear and awe into fans even before they step into the venue, the May Day Stadium was completed in 1989.

With a capacity of 114,000, the intimidating multi-purpose stadium recently hosted six qualifying group games for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship!

Besides football, the annual Pyongyang Marathon is also held at the world’s largest stadium. It is also the venue for the nation’s annual Arirang Festival – a large scale choreographed gymnastic and artistic performance recognised by Guinness Records to be the largest in the world!

A post shared by Tim Wee (@timwee) on Apr 22, 2016 at 2:15am PDT

In 1995, the largest pro-wrestling pay-per-view, Collision in Korea took place at the May Day Stadium with over 160,000 attending the two-day event.