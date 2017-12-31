Carvalhal: We have taken the first step

Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea City took their first steps to Premier League survival after coming from behind to beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday to move off the foot of the table.

Andre Carrillo had put the Hornets into an 11th-minute lead at Vicarage Road, and they held onto their advantage until the 86 minute when Jordan Ayew levelled.

And with just a bit of momentum at their backs, the Swans dug deep were able to score again, through Luciano Narsingh in stoppage time.

It was an incredible result for Carvalhal's first game in charge of the club, and they ended the day in 19th place on 16 points.

Only West Brom are below Swansea, and they play Arsenal on Sunday.

After seeing his side win, Carvalhal said: "I said to the players before the match that if you ask 100 people who understand football, 100 people would say Swansea will be relegated.

“Now maybe 98 of those 100 people will say we will get relegated – maybe two of them will think we will not get relegated, but it’s still a very small percentage.

“We are still not in a good position, but confidence is higher now and belief is higher.

“And I can tell you that me, my players, the chairman and our fans are not in the 100 people.

“We believe we can stay up. It will be very tough and we have just taken the first step, but we believe.”

He added: "The commitment is very strong.

“You could see today the main idea of how we want to play. Sometimes it wasn’t what we want, but it’s impossible after two sessions.

“But with more time to train, we will be better.”